Twitter (TWTR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $37.37. Twitter shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 3039860 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. Cascend Securities started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $461,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $22,513,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,980,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,347,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,474,133 shares of company stock worth $144,414,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 19.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,016,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 162,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

