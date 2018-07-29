Twitter (TWTR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Pivotal Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of Twitter opened at $34.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 568.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,100 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $461,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 2,341 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $71,798.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,474,133 shares of company stock worth $144,414,365. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2,102.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,049,071 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,168,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,083,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Twitter by 518.4% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 1,056,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 885,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,208,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

