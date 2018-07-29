Twitter (TWTR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Pivotal Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.
Shares of Twitter opened at $34.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 568.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,100 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $461,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 2,341 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $71,798.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,474,133 shares of company stock worth $144,414,365. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2,102.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,049,071 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,168,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,083,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Twitter by 518.4% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 1,056,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 885,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,208,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
