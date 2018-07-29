Twilio (TWLO) and CA (CA) Critical Comparison

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and CA (NASDAQ:CA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CA pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Twilio does not pay a dividend. CA pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

62.0% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of CA shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Twilio and CA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 1 1 16 0 2.83 CA 0 11 0 0 2.00

Twilio presently has a consensus target price of $47.14, suggesting a potential downside of 22.35%. CA has a consensus target price of $35.02, suggesting a potential downside of 20.35%. Given CA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CA is more favorable than Twilio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twilio and CA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $399.02 million 14.57 -$63.70 million ($0.78) -77.83 CA $4.24 billion 4.37 $476.00 million $2.32 18.95

CA has higher revenue and earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Twilio has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CA has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and CA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -16.61% -21.88% -17.31% CA 11.24% 16.89% 7.85%

Summary

CA beats Twilio on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CA

CA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications. Its mainframe solutions enable customers enhance economics by increasing throughput and lowering cost per transaction; increasing business agility through DevOps tooling and processes; increasing reliability and availability of operations through machine intelligence and automation solutions; and protecting enterprise data with security and compliance. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of software planning, development, and management tools for mobile, cloud, and distributed computing environments. It primarily provides customers secure application development, infrastructure management, automation, and identity-centric security solutions. The Services segment offers various services, such as consulting, implementation, application management, education, and support services to commercial and government customers for implementation and adoption of its software solutions. The company serves banks, insurance companies, other financial services providers, government agencies, information technology service providers, telecommunication providers, transportation companies, manufacturers, technology companies, retailers, educational organizations, and health care institutions. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through various partner channels comprising resellers, service providers, system integrators, managed service providers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as CA Technologies and changed its name to CA, Inc. in 2006. CA, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

