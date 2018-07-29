Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Turquoise Hill Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4352580789295 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Turquoise Hill Resources opened at $2.78 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $245.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

