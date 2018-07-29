Tullow Oil (TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Citigroup

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.98) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 285 ($3.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 254 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 250 ($3.31) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 248.47 ($3.29).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

LON TLW opened at GBX 226.10 ($2.99) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 142.30 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.22).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.