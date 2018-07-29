Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1,717.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5,649.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 743,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,169,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,722,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 16,955.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 299,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 310.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 293,140 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 32.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 742,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $367,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,458.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan H. Mcleland sold 11,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $622,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,123. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “$56.02” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

