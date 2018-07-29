Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,014,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,308,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,109,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 361.4% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,375,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,023 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after purchasing an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 174,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International opened at $75.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $248,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $6,107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,691,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,701 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

