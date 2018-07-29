TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THS. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.58. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $45,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $716,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,584 shares of company stock worth $3,025,662 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,014,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

