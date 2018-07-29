TransUnion (TRU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a $75.07 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.79.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion opened at $72.06 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 21.49%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,663,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,937 shares of company stock worth $7,355,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TransUnion by 15,840.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,489,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 350.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after acquiring an additional 734,145 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,983,000 after acquiring an additional 701,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 174.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 544,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.