Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 57.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,736,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,503 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 54.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 16.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the second quarter worth approximately $2,851,000.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR traded up $0.07, hitting $53.38, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,414,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,671,830. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $58.95.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.