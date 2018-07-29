Traders Sell Starbucks (SBUX) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) on strength during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $61.00. $141.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $181.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.86 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Starbucks had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Starbucks traded up $0.70 for the day and closed at $52.15

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,503,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $316,048,000 after acquiring an additional 332,424 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,399,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,781,000 after acquiring an additional 401,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 561,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,256,000 after buying an additional 252,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

