Traders Sell Shares of American Express (AXP) on Strength (AXP)

Investors sold shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on strength during trading on Friday. $63.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.25 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, American Express had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. American Express traded up $1.35 for the day and closed at $103.85

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on American Express from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $1,225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,448. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,058,115,000 after purchasing an additional 414,196 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $990,866,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,239,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $488,784,000 after purchasing an additional 539,681 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,964,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $463,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177,519 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

