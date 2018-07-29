Traders Buy Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on weakness during trading on Friday. $71.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.71 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $43.43

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

