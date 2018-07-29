TowneBank (TOWN) Earns Hold Rating from Brean Capital

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Brean Capital in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
TOWN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,094,000 after purchasing an additional 326,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,294,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,426 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $4,522,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $3,604,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 341.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 153,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 118,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
