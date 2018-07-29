TowneBank (TOWN) Earns Hold Rating from Brean Capital

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Brean Capital in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TOWN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.03.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,094,000 after purchasing an additional 326,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,294,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,426 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $4,522,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $3,604,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 341.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 153,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 118,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

