TowneBank (TOWN) Announces Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.11%.

TowneBank opened at $32.55 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.03. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

