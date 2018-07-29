Total System Services (TSS) PT Raised to $102.00 at Robert W. Baird

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total System Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Total System Services opened at $93.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,094,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

