Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Receives C$16.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.02. 356,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,354. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.29 and a 12-month high of C$23.04.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Torex Gold Resources had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of C$106.19 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 9,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$124,097.72.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.