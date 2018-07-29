TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TOG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from TORC Oil and Gas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas opened at C$7.67 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of C$4.79 and a 1 year high of C$8.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Eight Capital upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.00 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TORC Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

