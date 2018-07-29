Topaz Coin (TOPAZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Topaz Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Topaz Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Topaz Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003774 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00407086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00172990 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014554 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000918 BTC.

About Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

