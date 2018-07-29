Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tonix Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6943037978991 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TNXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Cap M reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of TNXP traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 6,249,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,913. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.18). equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,313.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,300 shares of company stock worth $170,237. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.