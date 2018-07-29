TJX Companies (TJX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TJX Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the apparel and home fashions retailer an impact score of 46.3635022657664 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $96.55 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

