TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

