Time Warner Inc (TWX) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 306.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,152 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 945.9% in the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Time Warner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Time Warner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Time Warner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Time Warner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Time Warner stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Time Warner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Time Warner Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

