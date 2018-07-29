Timbercreek Financial Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial traded up C$0.05, reaching C$9.35, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,095. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$8.88 and a 52-week high of C$9.75.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.35 million.

In other news, insider Carrie Morris purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, with a total value of C$188,370.00. Also, Director Robert Blair Tamblyn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $294,822.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$10.13 price target for the company.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

