Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 149,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 196,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 845,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTS opened at $8.15 on Friday. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.71 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Tile Shop’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tile Shop will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

