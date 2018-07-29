Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,113,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown opened at $29.28 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

