Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,847,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,868,786,000 after acquiring an additional 109,107 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,640,593,000 after acquiring an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,379,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,480,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,974 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,762,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,312,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,538,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $23,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,644,595 shares in the company, valued at $124,005,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 57,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,629,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,432,822 shares of company stock valued at $111,107,446. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.