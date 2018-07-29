Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price boosted by Leerink Swann from $239.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $231.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $170.07 and a 1 year high of $234.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $9,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,688,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,144,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,011,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,214,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.