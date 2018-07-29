Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Theravance Biopharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2315722822623 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. 142,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,383.47% and a negative return on equity of 188.96%. sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In related news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $336,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,776.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $244,272.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,180 shares of company stock valued at $823,711. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

