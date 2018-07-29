The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 186,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

