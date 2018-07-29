Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXRH opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$69.18” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

