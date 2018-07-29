Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 788 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $372,111.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $3,122,247.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,513,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,067 shares of company stock worth $4,735,258 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.78 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

