Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,030 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $202,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.63.

Shares of Concho Resources opened at $148.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.96. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.