Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,932 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16,700.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 417,839 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 183.8% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.06.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $71,001.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $300,997.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,578 shares of company stock worth $2,564,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $164.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

