Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $69.65 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $105.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

