Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.79. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2340199 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,061.06% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTPH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

