Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.79. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2340199 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,061.06% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
