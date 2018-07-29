Tesco PLC (TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.93 ($3.18).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 189 ($2.50) to GBX 219 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Tesco traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00), reaching GBX 257.60 ($3.41), on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 20,237,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 165.35 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.31 ($2.88).

In other news, insider Lindsey Pownall bought 50,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £123,000 ($162,806.09). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 6,317 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £14,908.12 ($19,732.79). Insiders bought a total of 56,427 shares of company stock worth $13,818,358 in the last 90 days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

