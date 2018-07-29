TESARO (TSRO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TESARO earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0816456841021 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:TSRO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,425. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. TESARO has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1520.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that TESARO will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSRO shares. Lake Street Capital set a $120.00 price target on TESARO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESARO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TESARO to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TESARO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.20.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $307,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

