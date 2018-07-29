Teradyne (TER) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price increased by Cowen from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teradyne to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teradyne from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of Teradyne opened at $44.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.52 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Teradyne by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,535,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 460,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 72,171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 238,166 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

