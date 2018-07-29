Tenaris SA (TS) Receives $40.73 Average PT from Analysts

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on TS. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris traded down $0.38, reaching $35.95, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,729,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,312. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3790 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

