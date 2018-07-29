Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Given Media Impact Score of 0.00

News stories about Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tempur Sealy International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7394973070931 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 120.57% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 180,761 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,926,369.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.