Tellurian (TELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TELL. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Tellurian traded down $0.32, hitting $7.66, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,455. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

