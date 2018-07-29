Telenav (TNAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TNAV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Telenav opened at $5.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 58.01%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 million. sell-side analysts predict that Telenav will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 180.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 45.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

