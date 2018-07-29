Telenav Inc (TNAV) Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Telenav were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Telenav by 45.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 20.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 329,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,401 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 20.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,964 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Telenav Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $259.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 58.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 million. research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telenav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

