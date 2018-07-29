Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €3.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on O2D. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.52) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.04 ($4.75).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

O2D opened at €3.81 ($4.49) on Thursday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €3.67 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of €4.87 ($5.73).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.