Tech Data Corp (TECD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to post $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.16. Tech Data posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECD shares. TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tech Data by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,682,000 after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tech Data by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 338,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data opened at $82.08 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

