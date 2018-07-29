TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 1-Day Volume Hits $128,524.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $128,524.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001669 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013222 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000444 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000637 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

