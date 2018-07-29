TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,414,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $337,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,562,000 after acquiring an additional 169,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity opened at $94.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

