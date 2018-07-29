TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Receives $25.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

TCF traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 2,601,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,836. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $246,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

