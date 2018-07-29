TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Plans $0.65 Dividend

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

TC Pipelines has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. TC Pipelines has a payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TC Pipelines to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 248,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,722. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. ValuEngine cut TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on TC Pipelines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

